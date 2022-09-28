Too expensive

Rising prices have caused a lot of problems for the people. The worst-hit groups are the salaried class, labourers and pensioners. Basic commodities like wheat, pulses, grains, vegetables, etc, are getting out of our reach.
It is time the government checked the causes behind the constant price hikes, looked into black marketing and hoarding and strictly dealt with those who are found guilty. It is hoped the government will seriously work towards stabilizing prices and providing relief to the people.
Saeeda Batool
Karachi
It is good to note that Imran Khan has agreed to return to parliament provided that the cipher is investigated. His...
Pakistan, which was already trapped in an economic crisis, is once again under the trap of debt repayment. The recent...
Pakistan is experiencing its worst humanitarian crisis caused by heavy rains and devastating floods. Part of the...
This letter refers to the news story ‘Silent treatment’ . The writer rightly notes that we have lost the goodwill...
This refers to the editorial, ‘Declining discourse’ . PTI leaders should pay attention to this editorial and...
This refers to the article, ‘Financial emergency’ by Dr Farrukh Saleem. The article exaggerates the economic...
Comments
ShakirH Shamim commented 4 hours ago
Reply 0 0