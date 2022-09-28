Too expensive

Rising prices have caused a lot of problems for the people. The worst-hit groups are the salaried class, labourers and pensioners. Basic commodities like wheat, pulses, grains, vegetables, etc, are getting out of our reach.

It is time the government checked the causes behind the constant price hikes, looked into black marketing and hoarding and strictly dealt with those who are found guilty. It is hoped the government will seriously work towards stabilizing prices and providing relief to the people.

Saeeda Batool

Karachi