Cabinet okays Eid Milad programmes

LAHORE:Cabinet’s Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alamin (PBUH) Celebrations Committee has approved the official programmes of Eid Milad in its meeting chaired by Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Cooperatives and Environmental Protection Muhammad Basharat Raja here Tuesday.

Provincial Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun, Minister for School Education Dr Murad Raas, Adviser to the Chief Minister Omer Sarfaraz Cheema, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Auqaf Syed Rafaqat Ali Gilani and the officers concerned participated. It was decided that the celebrations would be started from today (Wednesday).

According to the schedule, Qirat, Na’at and speeches on Seerat-e-Tayyaba competitions would be included in Eid Milad programmes from 1st to 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal. Provincial Minister Basharat Raja said that Rabi-ul-Awwal is a month of joy and happiness and the life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a beacon house for all humanity. “The aim of the Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alamin events is to further highlight Seerat-e-Tayyaba”, observed the chair. He said that Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has directed the release of special funds for Eid Milad programmes. “There will be an international conference of Ulema and Mashaikh in City”, he said. Raja Basharat directed that all the district administrations should also ensure the celebrations at the district and tehsil levels. He said that establishment of Seerat Chairs would be ensured in public universities across Punjab.

Addressing the meeting, Provincial Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun said that all the elected representatives should organise Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alamin events in their respective constituencies. Dr Murad Raas told the meeting that all the preparations were complete at the schools level.

Meanwhile, Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Taimoor Masood said the Punjab government is going to celebrate Ashra Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) with full religious fervour.

Addressing a press conference along with Adviser to Chief Minister on Information Omer Sarfaraz Cheema here Tuesday, the minister said the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab had planned different programmes to celebrate Eid Milad.

Revealing more programmes, Taimoor Masood said that renowned intellectuals would be invited to highlight the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). “The life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a never-ending stream of guidance for all humans in all walks of life”. Adviser to CM, Omer Sarfaraz Cheema said that the month of Rabiul Awwal is a sacred one for the entire Muslim Ummah. Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a role model for every person of this world.