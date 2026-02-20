It's a boy! Luke Combs, wife Nicole welcome third child

Luke Combs and his wife, Nicole, have welcomed their third child, a boy named Chet Wiley.

The couple announced the exciting news via a joint post on Instagram on Thursday, February 19.

Although the two have not revealed the exact date of their son's birth, they shared that Feb. 19 was his "due date."

"Happy due date to the littlest Combs BOY! We’ve loved soaking up these last few weeks of newborn snuggles," read the post's caption.

Along with the announcement, the couple shared a series of photos featuring the baby surrounded by his parents and his two elder brothers, Tex Beau Lee and Tex Lawrence.

As the post went viral, Luke's friends rushed to the comment section to share their best wishes for the new family of five.

"How sweet congratulations!!," gushed songstress Caylee Hammack.

"Congratulations mama!!!," commented The Valley actress Kristen Doute.

In September 2025, Luke announced that he was expecting his third baby with his wife.

"Third time’s a charm! Baby #3 coming this winter", the Love You Anyway hitmaker penned on Instagram at the tome.