AI power play: Nvidia moves to invest $30 Billion in OpenAI

Nvidia has been planning to invest in OpenAI for the largest supply chain of AI chip demand globally.

Nvidia is close to finalizing a $30 billion investment in OpenAI as the chipmaker moves to take a stake in one of its largest orders.

The investment is part of a fundraising round in which OpenAI is seeking more than $100 billion, a source said.

This would value the ChatGPT maker at about $830 billion and amount to one of the largest private capital raises on record.

As reported by Reuters, SoftBank Group and Amazon are also likely to participate in the round.

The investment would highlight increasingly intertwined relationships among major technology companies racing to build advanced AI systems, as chip suppliers, cloud providers, and model developers deepen financial and strategic ties.

As per the Financial Times, it would replace a commitment announced in September under which Nvidia would invest up to $100 billion to support OpenAI's use of its chips in data centers.

However, Nvidia itself did not confirm the investment plan yet.

The earlier arrangement, which was announced in September last year as a letter of intent, aimed at Nvidia investing in 10 installments of $10 billion over several years.

In return, OpenAI planned to deploy up to 10 gigawatts of new computing capacity and purchase millions of Nvidia’s artificial intelligence processors.

The deal was designed as a long-term strategic tie-up between the world’s leading AI chipmaker and one of its largest customers. But the intent never materialized into a formal contract.

By January this year, The Wall Street Journal reported that the agreement was effectively on hold because of broader investor caution around artificial intelligence investments. US technology stocks have fallen 17 percent since the start of the year, reflecting concerns about valuations and the pace of infrastructure spending.

While sources said that the chipmaker had planned to invest an initial $10 billion once the two sides reached a definitive agreement for OpenAI to purchase Nvidia systems, Reuters reported in September.

The agreement ended up taking much longer than both parties expected, as a source informed on Thursday, February 19, 2026.

OpenAI is set to use much of the fresh capital to purchase Nvidia's chips, which power the training and deployment of its artificial intelligence models, declining to be identified as they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Experts weigh in when the deal finalizes between the world's leading chip-making and artificial intelligence companies.