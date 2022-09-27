All set for LG polls in four districts of Balochistan today

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced that preparations were completed for the local government elections that would take place in the 65 wards of 11 Union councils of Balochistan’s four districts today (Tuesday), reported state run radio.

According to the spokesperson of Election Commission of Pakistan , a total of 67 polling stations have been established for smooth conduct of polling which would continue from 8 am to 5 pm without any break.

Earlier, the polls were scheduled on 28th of last month but these were postponed due to floods and torrential rains in the province. Meanwhile, the ECP has set up a special control room in Islamabad to monitor the Local Government (LG) polls. According to the ECP, the control room would continue working till compilation of polling results.