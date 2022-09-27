Cop martyred as MPA’s house attacked

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Unidentified armed men opened fire on the house of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sardar Aghaz Khan Gandapur and martyred a police constable deputed outside the Gandapur’s House for security.
It was learnt that the MPA was present at the house when the firing took place.The firing left the police constable martyred. Riding a motorcycle, the attackers fled the scene after staging the attack. The fallen cop was identified as Saif-ur-Rahman. It may be mentioned that Sardar Aghaz Khan Gandapur’s father Sardar Ikramullah Gandapur and his brother Sardar Israr Khan Gandapur were killed in suicide attacks in the past.
