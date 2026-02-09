Bad Bunny leaves fans worried with major move after Super Bowl halftime show

Bad Bunny leaves fans shocked with big move after Super Bowl halftime show

Bad Bunny seemingly needs a break from social media and visibility.

After his enthralling Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, Feb. 8, the singer has removed all his posts from Instagram. He also unfollowed everyone and left only a link to his album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos in his bio.

The Puerto Rican star left his 50 million followers wondering why he wiped the account. Fans are now speculating that the Mia hitmaker may be planning to announce something big soon.

"For those of us who have been fans since the 2000 teens, it means that something big is coming. Likely new music," wrote a fan.

"Something is coming," wrote another, with a third adding, "Oooo something big is coming !?"

"New era, new album incoming soon," (sic) wrote fourth excited fan.

However, some fans were also afraid that the singer did it to escape backlash and preserve his mental health.

"Because he anticipated the BS and chose peace of mind," wrote one such fan.

The Monaco hitmaker’s set was a tribute to the culture of Puerto Rico. His performance featured surprise performances by Lady Gaga, who sang a salsa-inspired version of Die With a Smile, and Ricky Martin, who performed Lo Que Le Pasó a Hawaii in an authentic set up.

While fans celebrated the historic performance, U.S. President Donald Trump dubbed the halftime show “"bsolutely terrible" in a post on Truth Social.

"Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World," he continued. "This 'Show' is just a 'slap in the face' to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day — including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History!"