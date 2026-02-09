Andrew 'must' apologize not wider Royal family for Jeffrey Epstein links

Royal expert blasts Andrew over Epstein links as royal family comes under scanner

Since the links between Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Jeffrey Epstein became public, there is an undue pressure on the royal family to apologize.



But Emily Nash, who is HELLO!'s Royal Editor, says there is no need for The Firm to apologize for the alleged actions of a single person.

Her remarks come after a crowd heckled King Charles to take strict action against his brother. As pressure mounts up, Prince and Princess of Wales break silence on the former prince's scandal.

A spokesman of the Kensington Palace says, “I can confirm that the Prince and Princess of Wales have been deeply concerned by the continued revelations. Their thoughts remain focused on the victims.”

However, Nash adds that the responsibility for apologizing should squarely land on Andrew.

"There have also been calls for the King and William to apologize on behalf of the royal family for Andrew's behaviour. Like most of us, they're learning about these allegations in real time, so it's a developing situation. But surely the person who needs to apologise and take responsibility for this whole situation is Andrew himself."

But she notes the timing of Prince William's statement is crucial because he is embarking on a three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia, where questions about the former duke of York is expected to field to him.

"If there's one thing we know about William, it's that if he has something to say, he will say it. There has been a clamour for some kind of comment from the heir to the throne, so this will go some way to answering that, even if it doesn't go quite as far as some commentators might like."

It is worth noting that William's three-day visit to Saudi Arabia will mark his first visit to the Middle East in three years.