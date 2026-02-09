Super Bowl 2026: Why didn't Epstein survivors ad air on TV?

Senior US journalist Jim Acosta was prominent among those who reshared the ad featuring Epstein survivors on Super Bowl Sunday.

When asked on X whether the ad would actually run during the game, Acosta said, "I don’t believe so. It was too expensive."

While the video was released on the day of the Super Bowl it was not aired on television during the match, which traditionally has the largest television audience in the US.

The advertisement was released by multiple survivors working with the group World Without Exploitation.

The group told the Reuters news agency it could not afford to air a commercial during the game, noting that a 30-second Super Bowl advertisement can cost "more than $8 million ".

“After years of being kept apart, we’re standing together,” one female survivor said in the advertisement. “Because she deserves the truth,” says another, holding a photograph from her childhood.

The scene cut to a graphic reading “three million files still have not been released”, shown with black redactions. “Tell Attorney [General] Pam Bondi it’s time to tell the truth,” it added.

The advertisement was reshared by a number of US politicians and public figures, including Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer.