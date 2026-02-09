Anti-monarchy group reacts to Prince William, Kate Middleton statement on Epstein scandal

Prince William and Kate Middleton "thoughts remain focused on the victims"

Anti-monarchy group Republic chief Graham Smith has reacted to Prince William and Kate Middleton's statement on Epstein scandal, surrounding former Duke of York Andrew.

Kensington Palace spokesperson said Prince William and his wife Kate have been "deeply concerned" by the latest revelations linking Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to Jeffrey Epstein.

The palace says, "I can confirm that the Prince and Princess of Wales have been deeply concerned by the continued revelations."

It added that "their thoughts remain focused on the victims" of Epstein, who died in prison awaiting trial on trafficking charges in 2019.

The statement was the first public comment from the heir to the throne and his wife on the scandal since the latest release of Epstein files more than a week ago and as the monarchy faces scrutiny over the scandal.

Royal expert Lizzie Robinson took to X, formerly Twitter handle and tweeted, “The Prince and Princess of Wales “have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations” regarding Jeffrey Epstein. Speaking to journalists in Riyadh ahead of Prince William’s arrival, a Kensington Palace spokesperson said: “Their thoughts remain focused on the victims.”

Reacting to it, Smith tweeted, “Translation: Their staffer put out a two line statement that made no mention of any individuals and said nothing about what they knew and when. As far as I know broadcast journos didn’t push back, they just report this as if William and Kate have actually said something.”



