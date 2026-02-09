Prince Harry, Meghan’s Hollywood party drama exposes chaotic PR strategy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle land in trouble again after their appearance at Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday in Hollywood exposed their reliance on celebrity networks to stay in the public eye.

While the rest of the royal family observed Remembrance in the UK, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a star-studded bash.

Following their appearance, the Kardashians uploaded photos from the event after getting approval from the Sussexes only to delete them later.

Speaking on it, Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said the incident highlights how Harry and Meghan’s fame-driven strategy often clashes with public expectations.

“What it illustrates is the chaotic nature of their PR. They've lost 11 top advisors,” the royal expert told GB News.

He added, “It's so haphazard, allowing it and then suddenly realising, oh my goodness, we'll be seen in it, so think what they'll think of us. It's clearly very disjointed.”

Kim Kardashian recently broke silence on “photogate” during a conversation with Khloe on her podcast Khloe In Wonder Land.

“It was really innocent, which is so crazy,” Kim explained. “Mom and Meghan have been friends for some years now, and they have a really sweet relationship.”

“We were told that it was totally cool to post,” she claimed. “And then after it was posted, I think they realized it was Remembrance Day, and they didn't want to be seen at a party, even though it's already up, you know, and then taken down.

“And then I think they realized, like, ‘Oh, this was so silly.’ That was fine, but maybe not partying and dancing on the dance floor or whatever. So we took them down to respect Remembrance Day.”