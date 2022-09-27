Blood donation camps arranged in two districts

PESHAWAR: The Frontier Foundation Hematology Services arranged camps in various educational institutions in Peshawar and Khyber tribal districts to collect blood donations for the children and other patients suffering from thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood-related

disorders.

The camps were held in Kohati locality and Hera School and College and Iqra Model School and College in Bara in the Khyber tribal district, said a press release here on Monday.A number of students and people came to the camps and donated blood for the children and patients suffering from blood-related disorders.

The Frontier Foundation team comprising Nasrullah, Muhammad Ilyas, Usman Ali, Manzoor Khan and Muhammad Ikram supervised the blood donation camps in the respective educational institutions.

The Imamia Students Organisation in Peshawar and teaching and administrative staff of the respective educational institutions and others collaborated with the Frontier

Foundation team and made blood donation camps a success.

Meanwhile, Frontier Foundation Chairman Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem thanked the people, staff and students for the blood donations.He said the students and people had always played a vital role in donating blood for the poor and needy patients suffering from thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood-related disorders.Sahibzada Haleem said it was the exemplary spirit of students and people that had kept alive the hope of many families of patients with blood-related disorders.