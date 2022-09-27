12 die on road in 24 hours

LAHORE:Around 12 people were killed and 1,102 others sustained injures in 1,028 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of the total injured, 679 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 423 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Monday. The analysis showed that 486 drivers, 31 underage drivers were among the victims.