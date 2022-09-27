Water treatment project completes

LAHORE: The first container surface water treatment project of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority has been completed. The first project of its kind in Pakistan was created on the instructions of the Punjab govt, said CEO Syed Zahid Aziz talking to the media. He said for the first time, under this project, canal water was made drinkable in Renala Khurd. He said the groundwater of the area was not usable due to salinity. According to WHO guidelines, drinking water supply has started, he said, adding 10,000 litres of canal water per hour can be purified from the project.