Pakistani shooters perform poorly in Croatia

KARACHI: Pakistan’s shooters showed poor performance in the first qualification round of trap at ISSF World Championship in Osijek, Crotia, on Monday.

In the first qualification round, Pakistan’s top shooter Farrukh Nadeem scored 46 points to take 55th position. Zafar-ul-Haq scored 40 points to settle for 137th spot and Fakhar-ul-Islam Qureshi scored 39 points for 144th position. They will play the second qualification round on Tuesday. Pakistan’s six shooters are participating in this event in skeet, trap, and double trap events.