Sadiq hails Pakistan’s fighting spirit

KARACHI: Former Test cricketer Sadiq Mohammad has appreciated the spirited display from Pakistan team and the way it levelled the series against England 2-2 here at the National Stadium by winning the fourth and final T20 of the Karachi leg on Sunday night.

“Pakistan team spirit was at peak. It put everything in it,” Sadiq told 'The News' following a three-run victory from the hosts due to terrific bowling from Haris Rauf in the penultimate over.

“Defending such a moderate total, Pakistani bowlers really bowled well. They bowled stumps to stumps and fielders also equally backed them. This is called 500 percent team effort,” Sadiq said.

Sadiq said that Pakistan’s batting was a bit vulnerable. “Pakistan‘s batting was a bit vulnerable. After such a good start by Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan Pakistan should have scored at least 185 but the last five overs did go well until Asif Ali came in and hit two sixes to give some stability to the total and provide some space to the bowlers,” said Sadiq, also a former Test opener.

“All especially the head coach boosted team morale and gave confidence to his bowlers to maintain good line and length and bowl within the stumps to make it difficult for the English batsmen,” Sadiq said.

He also lauded Mohammad Rizwan for another glorious innings he played for the nation. He was equally well in wicket-keeping, Sadiq said. The series is now levelled 2-2. Both sides on Monday headed to Lahore and will engage in the remaining three matches which will be held on September 28, 30 and October 2 at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.