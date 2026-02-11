Kylie Jenner looks back with 'grace' on early fame years: 'Just being myself'

Kylie Jenner had been a trend setter majority of her teenage years.

The 28-year-old reality star sat down with Instagram's Close Friends Only for its new episode and was asked by Charli xcx about how she views it that she's "been shaping Internet culture for almost a decade."

Kylie responded, "Being in the public eye so young, I think I look back and I have so much grace for myself."

Looking back at her teen years, Kylie said, "I didn't even really know at the time how much power I held — or trends I was setting."

"I just try to be easy on myself and not expect this 16-year-old or 17-year-old to know all the right things to say — or do," The Kardashians star continued. "I wasn't holding back, I definitely — nothing was intentional. I was just being myself."

For the unversed, Kylie was only 10 years old when her family show premiered in 2007.

Her trendsetting era erupted after she launched Kylie Cosmetics in 2015 and it was called the King Kylie era.

However, in a 2024 interview with Elle, Kylie said that chapter of her life “will always be a part of who I am, but it’ll never be what it was when I was younger. I probably would never wear lash extensions and thick eyebrows. There are just certain trends that I’ve grown out of.”