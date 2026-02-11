Teddi Mellencamp marks huge milestone with emotional message amid cancer

Teddi Mellencamp is looking back on her intense health journey.

The 44-year-old star took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, February 10 to mark one year of her stage 4 cancer diagnosis.

In the post, Teddi penned down a touching note reflecting on her health battle.

"A year ago today I went into the ER thinking I had migraines," she began, "And within 24 hours was having surgery on the plum-sized stage 4 tumors on my brain."

She recalled, "I have a lot of anxiety surrounding today but also a lot of gratitude.

"Gratitude for the doctors and nurses who took care of me, gratitude for my family and friends for supporting me, and gratitude for all the love that you have poured into me."

Teddi concluded her caption by giving an advice to her 1.2 million followers, "Trust your instincts. Get checked."

She also posted a snap of herself lying on a hospital bed with a medical device on her head.

Earlier in January, Teddi opened up about taking therapy while updating about her health.

"I started doing therapy, and it's taken its toll on me," she said on her podcast Two T's in a Pod. "I've learned that there are certain things... like it's hard for me to touch and move. I can see that I'm slower than I was before, and that's really frustrating to me. I want to be back to the way I was."