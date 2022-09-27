Righting wrongs

This letter refers to the article ‘Transgender rights are human rights’ (September 26, 2022) by Nauman Ahmed Bhatti. The article clearly explains how the rejection of the Transgender Person Protection of Rights Act of 2018 would deprive our fellow trans citizens of their basic human rights. Indeed, the rejection of this act would constitute a grave injustice.
Sadly, this community is already among the most marginalized in Pakistan. It is the duty of every citizen to ensure they rights are secured as doing so will not only benefit them but also strengthen the human rights of all Pakistanis. It is hard to fathom what people stand to gain by continuing the marginalization of the trans community? Using a false pretext to hurt another community is highly condemnable.
Zakeer Zakreeya
Awaran
