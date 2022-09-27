CITY PULSE

Rising Art

The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Hanif Shahzad’s art students. Titled ‘Rising Art’, the show will run at the gallery until October 1. Call 0345-7787663 for more information.

Live Music Aid Concert 2022 for Flood Affectees

The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, and the Karachi Gymkhana Club are hosting ‘Live Music Aid Concert 2022 for Flood Affectees’, featuring live performances by Asim Azhar, Young Stunners, Aima Baig, Natasha Baig and Raamis Ali. The event will be held at the Karachi Gymkhana at 6pm on October 2. Call 0300-0802391 for more information.

Once Upon a Time in Pakistan

The Sindh Institute of Urology & Transplantation’s Centre of Biomedical Ethics & Culture is hosting a discussion by investigative journalists Saba Imtiaz and Tooba Masood on poetry, politics and people of the ’70s. Titled ‘Once Upon a Time in Pakistan’, the event will be held at 3pm on October 8. Contact cbec.siut@gmail.com or 021-99216957 for registration.

Hamari Pehchan — 2

The Studio Seven Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Asiya Ali, Ayesha Khan, Faiza Taufique, Khushbakht Islam, Mala Waseem, Nayma Yasir, Nazia Akram and Yaruk Mehmood. Titled ‘Hamari Pehchan — 2’, the show will run today at the gallery from 4pm to 7pm. Contact 0345-8287226 for more information.

Looking Inward and Outward

The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Abdullah Qureshi in collaboration with This & That. Titled ‘Looking Inward and Outward’, the show will run at the gallery until October 4. Contact 0300-8208108 for more information.