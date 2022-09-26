CPO for launching joint crackdown on drug pushers

MULTAN: City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider Sunday directed officers concerned to launch a joint crackdown of JTT, CIA, PO staff and police against drug peddlers to eradicate drugs from the society.

According to police sources, Anti-Narcotics Control (ANF) and police were conducting operations in the city against drug peddlers, however, the CPO Khurram Shahzad Haider said that more efforts were needed to curb drug peddling from the city.

He said that it has been decided to being more improvement in action against drug peddling, the joint task team, CIA, PO staff and police would conduct joint crackdown. The CPO has said that zero tolerance policy was being adopted against drug peddling adding that the crackdown would continue on daily basis. The CPO has urged masses to cooperate with police through emergency helpline 15 and police official facebook page.

GANG BUSTED, STOLEN BIKES RECOVERED: Police claimed to have arrested a notorious motorcycle lifter gang and recovered stolen motorcycles from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the Mumtazabad police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Nasir Ali launched a crackdown against motorcycle lifters and busted the notorious Shah G gang. The police also four members of the gang, including ring leader Muhammad Waseem, Muhammad Kashif, Muhammad Rashid and Abbas Ali. Police have also recovered four stolen motorcycles from their possession by tracing four different cases. Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected, the police sources added.

ROAD SAFETY AWARENESS LECTURE: The National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) and City Traffic Police jointly conducted an awareness lecture on road safety for the drivers of the Nadra.

A road safety lecture was organised by Beat No 22 at Nadra Headquarters under the directions of Inspector General Khalid Mehmood and sector Commander M-4 Atif Chaudhry. Inspector Gulzar Hussain from Motorway Police, Senior Traffic Warden Sohail Ahmad, Nadra Deputy Directors Arif Durrani and Ayub Tareen gave a lecture to the drivers and officers on the importance of road safety.

They said that irreparable loss of life and financial loss could be avoided in Pakistani society in case of accidents by following the traffic rules. The awareness was given about wearing seat belts while driving, over speeding, the disadvantages of weak tyres and the benefits of wearing helmet while riding motorcycle. Road safety stall was also set up by the Motorways and the City Traffic Police and pamphlets were distributed which was well appreciated by the participants.

Later, Nadra Deputy Director Arif Durrani thanked the officers of the Motorway and the City Traffic Police and distributed commemorative shields among them. He said that it was the responsibility of all of us to follow road safety.