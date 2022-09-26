Two soldiers martyred in N Waziristan IED blast

RAWALPINDI: Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded in general area of Esham, North Waziristan District. According to an ISPR press release on Saturday, Naib Subedar Javed Iqbal, aged 42 years, resident of Attock and Naik Hussain Ahmed, aged 38 years, resident of Okara embraced Shahadat in the blast.Clearance of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists present in the area.