Essential goods, tents given to flood victims

Islamabad : As part of its corporate social responsibility, the Beaconhouse School System has donated Rs15 million through its charitable wing, Mahmud Ali Kasuri (MAK) Welfare Trust, to aid flood relief and rehabilitation activities.

In collaboration with Akhuwat Foundation, it has also distributed 2,000 ration bags worth Rs10 million in DG Khan district of Punjab, Nowshera of Khyber Pakhtun­khwa, Khairpur and Thatta of Sindh and Pashin of Balochistan. The bags carry essential goods sufficient for one month for a family of six to seven individuals. Additionally, a contribution of Rs 5 million is being made through MAK Welfare Trust for the long-term rehabilitation of the affected areas. Also, thro­ugh the Premier Diverse Learning Concepts (PDLC) project that works for school improvement, the Beaconhouse also provided shelter to 400 families at a government-adopted school in Kolab Jial, Sindh, along with food supplies and basic healthcare facilities for a month.

A week-long donation drive for clothing and bedding was also organised across more than 1,100 campuses of Beaconhouse, The Educators and Concordia Colleges nationwide. The collections of these were donated to Akhuwat Foundation’s Clothes Bank. Mrs Nasreen Mahmud Kasuri, founder and chairperson of Beaconhouse, said her organisation was a strong advocate of social responsibility and is committed to carrying out public and community services through wide-ranging initiatives.

"Through the MAK Welfare Trust we have consistently supported Pakistan during trying times and will continue to do so. I am confident that together we can help rebuild the lives and homes of the millions affected,” she said.