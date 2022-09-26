Stray dog centre to be set up

LAHORE:Commissioner has announced constructing a centre for stray dogs in the City. Commissioner Muhammad Amir Jan has taken this step to protect animals. He announced allotting 5 to 10 kanals of government land where a center for stray dogs will be constructed. He said stray dogs will be vaccinated and neutered (prevention of dog breeding) at the centre.

He has taken practical steps for the animal protection issue pending for a long time and demanded repeatedly by the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA). He said for the first time in Punjab, a special dog protection centre will be established for which initial discussions with LDA officials have been completed.

On the direction of the commissioner, a joint committee of LDA, MCL, Livestock, District Administration has also been formed. As per TORs, special tags will be affixed to stray dogs after vaccination and neutering.

SPCA is an autonomous agency under the Department of Livestock, which has been working for the protection of animals for a long time. The commissioner said that the establishment of a special dog centre in the city will end incidents of dog bites and killings of stray dogs.