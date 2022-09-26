 
Monday September 26, 2022
Suicide attack kills 7 in Somalia

By AFP
September 26, 2022

Mogadishu: A suicide attack claimed by the Somali Islamist militant group Al-Shabaab killed at least seven people and injured nine others in Mogadishu on Sunday, the army and eyewitnesses told AFP.

