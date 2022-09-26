Political temperatures in the country are soaring high. Pakistan is dealing with political instability and an unbridled economic crisis. All political rivals are blaming each other for the current mess. Economic instability is alarming as the dollar is gaining strength against the Pakistani rupee. Also, the recent floods have caused economic losses of $30 billion, which will be quite hard to recover.

On the one hand, PM Sharif is travelling around the world to ask for foreign aid. On the other hand, the PTI leadership is consistently asking the government to hold elections. This is not the time for political point scoring. All political parties should keep national interests at top priority and work together to resolve the issues being faced by Pakistanis.

Mohsin Mumtaz

Chiniot