Notice served on Services Hospital

LAHORE : Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has served a legal notice to the Services Hospital administration for non-implementation of the minimum service delivery standards (MSDS).
As per the notice, the administration has been directed to appear before the PHC committee in due course along with the compliance evidence.
This is consequent upon a special inspection of the different departments of the hospital carried out to evaluate the continued implementation of the Standards.
