Newly rescued black bear enjoying life in rehab centre

Islamabad : An old black bear cub rescued last week from Gujar Khan is showing improvement in health and is adjusting to new life in a rehabilitation centre in the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP).

According to the details shared by Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) on social media, a 2-year-old Black Bear cub named Barfi was rescued from the streets of Gujar Khan by the local authorities. Barfi arrived in Islamabad on Friday morning. Her front teeth had been broken by the captor to turn her into a dancing bear for financial gains.

The newest rescued black bear in the rehabilitation centre is slowly adjusting to a new life as she still stands and dances at times without stress. Her nose is healing as the officials have removed her nose ring. It is pertinent to mention here that new wildlife laws completely prohibit the use of wild animals for commercial purposes or keeping them without getting No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the government. The sale of birds is also not allowed to promote a healthy ecosystem in the country.

As far as her food is concerned her appetite is improving but she eats slowly due to broken teeth. Her teeth have been broken so she cannot survive in the wild for quite some time. Barfi is a gentle baby bear and she would be introduced to Ladoo, another rescued black bear cub in the rehabilitation centre. The officials are trying their best to give rescued black bears a good quality of life with enrichment in their enclosures and a good diet also including rotis and fruits. There are trained keepers and part-time veterinary doctors that monitor the health of all rescued bears round the clock.