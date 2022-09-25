We failed to execute bowling plans: Saqlain

KARACHI: Pakistan’s head coach Saqlain Mushtaq said that they failed to execute their “bowling plans” which resulted in his team’s crushing defeat at the hands of England which helped the latter to go 2-1 up in the seven-match T20 series here at the National Stadium.

Pakistan on Friday were bulldozed by England by 63 runs, the biggest margin of victory from the visitors against the hosts in T20 cricket.

“We had flaws in our bowling,” Saqlain told a news conference here late Friday night.

“We could not execute the plans. If you don’t execute your plans, the opposition gets an opportunity to control you. And when such a total is put on the board and when wickets fall in a clatter the asking run-rate mounts and goes beyond your control,” he said.

Asked why the plans could not be executed, Saqlain said it was part of the game.

“Yesterday England’s bowling plans did not click. Our batting plans clicked. Today our bowling plans flopped and England’s batting plans remained successful. A time will come when in two or three matches your plans will succeed. It’s part of the game,” said the former off-spin wizard.

He appreciated left-handed batsman Shan Masood for playing a brave knock of 65 not out at a stage when Pakistan had crumbled under pressure, losing four wickets inside 28 runs.

“Shan played a fine innings. His intent and shot selection were fine. He showed courage. We are happy that he ticked so many boxes,” said Saqlain.

Asked about going into the World Cup with inconsistency in Pakistan's performance and batting continuing to flop, Saqlain replied in a strange way. “It’s natural,” he said. “The day and night, hot and cold weather, rain and cloud run side by side.

And win or loss have to run side by side. It should be accepted and we accept it,” he said.

“If this is the system of nature so what we can do! We want to win, every fan wants Pakistan to win and you also want Pakistan to win but it’s a natural order in which day and night, life and death occur,” said the coach.

Asked if there was any need of new induction in the squad, Saqlain claimed that the current one is the best lot. “The best available players have been selected,” he said.

“We should keep faith in them. We will have to believe in them.

Yes, there are issues but we are trying our best and will try to sort out the issues,” he added.

Saqlain got furious when a reporter said that for belief there are also other players in the system. “How much do you follow domestic cricket?” Saqlain questioned. “You cannot follow it more than the chief selector. Sorry, you don’t follow cricket enough. Sorry, you are not supporting Pakistan and Pakistani players, sorry, it’s a bit harsh, sorry,” the coach said.

“So much you talk about whether there is faith in the players or not. This is not going well, this is not going well,” he said. “I know because of my words so many shows will be held. I know that. Talking so much about these things, you are creating doubts. Currently we are preparing. We are analyzing and we are showing you the right direction. But I think we are confident, we have faith, we will believe in them and will back them. If I am harsh so I say sorry in front of everyone. It is true. If you say such things repeatedly and if someone treads the right path doubts will be created in his mind,” Saqlain said.