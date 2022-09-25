Stall no more

Many countries are suffering as a result of the harmful consequences of climate change, such as increased flooding, hurricanes, droughts and record-breaking seasonal rainfall. The majority of the countries most affected by climate change belong to the developing world, even though they are responsible for a tiny fraction of global greenhouse gas emissions. Although the international community has held several summits on this issue, where sundry commitments to reducing CO2 emissions were made, they all appeared to have failed to quell the crisis. The global community must take some painful but necessary steps, particularly the wealthy and industrialized nations, as half-measures will no longer suffice.

Muhammad Shoaib

Quetta