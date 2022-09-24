Gallup Pakistan survey: 81pc Pakistanis say climate change caused floods

ISLAMABAD: Eighty-one percent Pakistanis think the widespread flood devastation in the country is the result of climate change. Eighty percent say they never faced such a flood in their life, while seven out of ten Pakistanis are worried over the financial losses caused by the recent floods.

These are the results of a survey conducted by the Gallup Pakistan participated by some 1,000 people. The survey was carried out in the period between September 1 and September 16.

Nineteen percent of the people surveyed refused to buy the view climate change caused the floods, while 20 percent said they were affected by the flood in the past too. Seventy percent said they were worried over the financial losses caused by the recent floods. Fifty-eight percent saw loss to crops greater, while fifty-one percent to the livestock. Five percent saw heavy loss of life. Fifteen percent talked about other damages. When asked if the losses were the result of cutting down trees, 70 percent agreed, while 30 percent disagreed.