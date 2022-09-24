Town body thanks govt for de-sealing schools

PESHAWAR: University Town Resident Welfare Society on Friday thanked the KP government for ordering the de-sealing of the educational institutions and business centres in the area.

A press release expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Ministers Faisal Amin Gandapur, Shaukat Yousafzai, Member Provincial Assembly Malik Wajid, Nighat Orkazai and Maleeha Asghar and the district administration for taking the action to reopen schools and centres.

The communication said there was anxiety among the teachers, students and parents after the closure of the educational institutions. It said orders had been issued to reopen schools and business centres which, they said, was a laudable step by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.