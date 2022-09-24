Foundation donates relief items for flood victims

PESHAWAR: Chairman Asif Baghi Shaheed Memorial Foundation Safdar Khan visited the camp of Pakistan Army in Peshawar Cantonment and handed over food packages for the flood victims of the hilly northern areas on Friday.
Talking to reporters here, he said that it was impossible for ordinary people to reach the flood-affected mountainous areas. ABSMF, he said, had provided relief items such as packed milk, dry juice, dry milk, bread, sugar, tea, plastic mats, watercoolers, water cans, matches, anti-mosquitos coils, fans, biscuits, chocolates, chips, women’s grocery, and ready-made clothes for ladies and children.
He said Pakistani forces are playing active role in difficult times and rendering services for the flood victims. He appealed to the people to give generous donations to the flood victims who are currently living under the open sky. He said the survivors were looking towards them and it was the time to help brothers and sisters.
