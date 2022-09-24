Violating election code of conduct Imran, KP CM skip hearing

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday did not appear before the district monitoring officer (DMO) Charsadda in a case of violation of code of conduct for the by-polls.

An official said the DMO Charsadda stated in the order that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had taken cognizance of the repeated violations of code of conduct and the matter was sub judice.

“The undersigned deems it appropriate not to proceed further in the matter at this stage and the party is informed accordingly,” said the order of the DMO Charsadda. Notices were issued to former prime minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan twice, directing them to appear before the DMO first on September 20 and again on September 23.

“The counsel for the CM requested the DMO to postpone the hearing that was rejected. The cases will now be heard by the ECP,” the spokesman for the ECP KP said. At the last hearing, the DMO had imposed a fine of Rs45,000 each on two cabinet members Fazal Shakoor Khan and Muhammad Arif for violating the code of conduct issued by the ECP for the by-polls. Fazal Shakoor had deposited the fine. By- elections are being held in Charsadda and three other constituencies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on October 16.

Imran Khan, Mahmood Khan and two cabinet members were served notices for using official resources in a rally in Charsadda on September 17. Imran Khan is a candidate of the PTI in the by-polls.The ECP had slapped a fine of Rs50,000 each on Imran Khan, the chief minister and cabinet members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a few days back for violating the code of conduct.