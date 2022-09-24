Business community makes suggestions to avoid double taxation

PESHAWAR: The business community members on Friday made a number of suggestions to avoid double taxation.

They put forward the proposals in the presence of the government officials at the “Private Dialogue on Legal Issues of Peshawar business community”, arranged by the Centre for Governance and Public Accountability (CGPA).

The session was hosted by the CGPA in collaboration with the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority as part of the series of Public-Private Dialogues initiated by the CGPA.

It was aimed at getting input on the issues encompassing taxes, local rules and policy administration faced by the business community of Peshawar with the interaction between the business community and officials from the relevant government departments.

One of the core components of the dialogue was to discuss the possible solutions that could be put forth as policy recommendations for the government.

This was the 8th dialogue organized by the CGPA. These sessions will conclude with the formation of recommended policy consequently assisting the KP government in developing a business ecosystem in Peshawar.

Members of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Peshawar Chamber for Small Traders & Industries, Women Chamber of Commerce and others attended the dialogue.