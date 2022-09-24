Golden chance

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave a good and timely offer to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while at the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand. According to reports, Putin offered to revive gas supplies to Pakistan, claiming that some of the infrastructure was already in place. Putin was likely referring to the Pakistan Stream gas project, which is designed to carry LNG from Karachi to power plants in Punjab. The project agreed upon in 2015, but has been delayed for reasons unspecified. Pakistan should consider this offer on its merits, without about any backlash from the US-led bloc of Western countries. As Pakistan is a sovereign country with its own interests, no foreign powers can dictate its foreign policy. Even India is snapping up Russian oil at throwaway rates, despite Western concerns. Given the natural and economic crises we are facing, our leadership cannot afford to overlook any opportunities that may ease our difficulties and help us rebuild our country.

Kazim Laghari

Bhanoth