Learning to succeed

Recently, news broke that Bangladesh exported a locally-built multi-purpose container ship to the UK. Exports like this will give Bangladesh the impetus to further develop its economy. Bangladesh’s economy is outpacing the other South Asian countries, including Pakistan.
It is imperative that our government study Bangladesh’s policies for clues as to how we can replicate their success. These include not just economic but political policies, as the latter have prevented instability from disrupting Bangladesh’s economic progress.
Abdul Jabbar Gola
Quetta
