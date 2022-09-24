PTI stages multiple protests against rising inflation

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Sindh chapter on Friday demonstrated held protests at various locations in Karachi, including Teen Talwar, Gulzar-e-Hijri and Regal Chowk, against the increasing inflation being faced by the public.

Participants at the protests chanted slogans against the economic policies of the federal and Sindh governments. According to a statement issued by the PTI, Atiq Mir, Sharjeel Gopalani, Jameel Paracha, Muhammad Irshad, and others from the business community of Karachi also participated in the PTI protests.

PTI Karachi General Secretary Saifur Rahman, parliamentary leader in the Sindh Assembly Khurrum Sher Zaman, and senior leaders Aftab Siddiqui and Shahzad Qureshi addressed the protesters in different locations.

Speaking at the Regal Chowk protest, Zaman said the ‘imported’ government had no economic policy and it was even unable to provide relief to the flood victims. The helpless flood victims could not even hold protests because the provincial government would register cases against them, he claimed.

The PTI MPA said the economy of Pakistan was being run by those who were destroying the country. He added that the current rules would not accept Imran Khan but the entire nation stood with the PTI chairman.

Zaman said Khan was fighting alone against 13 political parties. He was of the view that Pakistan's economy was on the verge of collapse because of the incompetent government. While the people were worried about inflation, the friends of America had been enjoying foreign tours, he remarked.

Siddiqui said that NA-247 paid 70 per cent of the total tax collected from Karachi but the deplorable situation of the constituency was in front of everyone. He added that the imported government was only increasing the prices of everything.

Today, the entire country was protesting against the imported government because of the high inflation rate, he remarked, adding that the city of Karachi was not getting clean water, its roads are broken, drainage system had failed, and heaps of garbage could be seen everywhere, but the administrator of Karachi had decided to include municipal tax in the electricity bills raising the price of electricity for the people of Karachi.