Former foreign secretary Dr Humayun passes away

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed grief over death of former foreign secretary Dr Humayun Khan and offered condolences to the bereaved family. In a Press release, the ministry said Dr Khan was a stellar diplomat with an illustrious career. He served as Pakistan’s foreign secretary from 1988 to 1989. The distinguished services rendered by him for the country will always be remembered with pride. His demise is indeed a great loss for our fraternity, it added. Funeral prayer (Namaz-e-Janaza) of the deceased was held in Islamabad on Thursday.