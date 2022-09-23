Rabbani dismayed over politics of provocation

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani expressed his dismay over confrontational politics, especially during the floods and post-flood situation, terming them as ‘Gimcrack Revolutionaries’. He said a small part of the urban elite in its lust for power, seemed not concerned with the rural population that has drowned in the flood.
Senator Raza Rabbani without naming the PTI’s provocative politics said that rural areas were facing famine-like situations, while the epidemics of water-borne diseases have put the entire population into misery but the elite continued with its quest for power. He warned, “when these rural people take to the urban areas, the plaything revolutionaries will not be seen,” he added. The former chairman of the Senate said “the rural areas face complete devastation, as homes, livestock and standing crops, all have been damaged.” It is not the time to provoke differences and added the society was already fragmented and now the urban and rural division has also widened.
