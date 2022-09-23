Integrated Border Management System installed

LAHORE/ISLAMBAD: Debunking the reports of maltreatment of Afghan nationals at border crossing points, Pakistan’s officials said Integrated Border Management System is aimed at preventing an influx of illegal migrants and infiltration of militants from Afghanistan.

The sources said Pakistan has right to take all possible measures ensuring its security. They maintained Pakistan was labelled as a terrorist breeding factory for over two decades for wrong reasons as porous Pak-Afghan border had contributed to volatile security situation on both sides of divide.

Terrorists, drugs and illegal weapons make their way to Pakistan from Afghanistan via Torkham, said the officials, adding Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is an anti-Pakistan insurgent group responsible for mass civilian killings and attacks on military personnel and convoys in Pakistan.