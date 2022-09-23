MoU signed for clinical training of students

PESHAWAR: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Khyber Medical University (KMU) and Burns & Plastic Surgery Centre, Hayatabad Medical Complex for clinical training of students.

Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, registrar of KMU, and Prof Dr Tahmeedullah, director of Burns & Plastic Surgery Centre, signed the MoU while Vice Chancellor KMU Prof Dr Zia Ul Haq and Medical Director HMC Prof Dr Shahzad Akbar countersigned it representing their respective organisations.

The MoU stated that the KMU was determined to introduce a multi-dimensional comprehensive healthcare approach encompassing all the four elements of health, i.e. prevention, promotion, curative intervention and rehabilitation designed on evidence, focusing on the production of quality medics at undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

The agreement will provide an opportunity for training of the students of KMU in Doctor of Physical Therapy, BS Occupational Therapy, BS Surgical Technology, BS Emergency Care Technology, BS Medical Laboratory Technology, BS Anaesthesia Technology, BS Nursing, and BSc Nursing Post RN.

The MoU explained that the Burns & Plastic Surgery Center will be the exclusive owner of the building, equipment, and employers of skilled staff, which include doctors, trainers, paramedics, and other staff required for the facilitation of clinical training of the students at Burns & Plastic Surgery Center, HMC, whereas KMU will admit and register the students in various programmes.

In order to keep the standard of quality of training, KMU will deploy the required number of students according to the numbers of faculty and infrastructure of the hospital.

The maximum duration of the MoU shall be 10 years extendable further on mutual consent of both parties irrespective of the status of both parties in the future.

The duration of a clinical training programme for the students in the hospital/college will be according to the prescribed curriculum and syllabus and credit hours. If the number of students exceed the capacity of the hospital, the parties will develop the 2nd shift with consensus for the smooth running of hospital and training programmes.

The MoU elaborated that the 1st party shall be responsible to nominate a focal person for the coordination with the 2nd party or its focal person to manage the training programme in a proper way to produce good quality and skillful professionals for the health sector. The KMU will be liable for payment of Rs1,000 per month per student for allied health sciences as clinical charges.

The Burns & Plastic Surgery Centre shall be responsible to provide a conducive environment to the students for the clinical as well as basic science training programme during the agreed schedule.

The second party shall also be responsible to nominate a focal person within the hospital for managing and facilitating the training of business & faculty members and other related issues during the training programme.