Power workers demand cut in prices

LAHORE:Electricity/Wapda workers on Thursday took out large procession under the aegis of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA carrying national flags and banners in support of their demands.

General Secretary of the Union Khurshid Ahmad highlighted that the rising prices of daily use items had made the lives of the common citizen and workers unbearable. He demanded the government to impose taxes upon feudal lords and elites and reduce the prices to save the poor segments of society from starvation. The workers demanded from the PM to reduce the prices of edibles as well as petrol and of basic civic amenities such as gas and electricity. They called upon the PM to take urgent measures to prevent tragic accidents of electricity line staff, 43 of whom have already died in 2022. They pleaded for hiring fresh hands as electricity line staff. There is serious shortage of staff because there has been no recruitment for the last six years and quantum of work has been increasing day to day.