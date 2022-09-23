CM reviews anti-dengue drive

LAHORE:Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi suddenly reached Shah Jamal on his return from the CM Office and reviewed anti-dengue campaign in the area. He also checked the activities of the anti-dengue surveillance team.

The chief minister distributed pamphlets among the people to create awareness about the steps being taken by the government for the eradication of dengue. He also reviewed the houses from where the dengue larva was found and was also shown dengue larva being found from one house. Pervaiz Elahi talked about the performance of the anti-dengue teams with the inhabitants of the area. The CM while talking with the staff members of the anti-dengue team directed that in any house where larva is found, survey should be done in the surrounding houses as well. The CM ordered to carry on the anti-dengue campaign in an effective manner.

HUNGARIAN ENVOY: The ambassador of Hungary Mr Bela Fazekas called on the chief minister and former federal minister Moonis Elahi at the CM’s Office and discussed matters of mutual interest. It was agreed to promote bilateral cooperation in the field of agriculture, wastewater treatment and water management.

MPs: Saeed Ahmad Saeedi MPA, former MNA Chaudhry Ashfaq and a business tycoon Kashif Ashfaq met the chief minister at his office and discussed development projects and the general situation.

MUB CHIEF: Muttahida Ulema Board Punjab Chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza called on the chief minister at his office. The CM expressed his best wishes to Hamid Raza and directed that the Muttahida Ulema Board be run efficiently.

AUTO MOBILE ASSOCIATION: A delegation of Pakistan Auto Mobile Spare Parts Importers and Dealers Association called on the chief minister.

The CM announced solving the traders’ problems and disclosed that parking plazas would be established in different areas, including Badami Bagh and Anarkali.