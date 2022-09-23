Two men detained over rape and murder of girl in Korangi

Police investigators have detained two suspects in connection with the rape and murder of a teenage girl in the Korangi area.

District Korangi SSP Faisal Bashir Memon on Thursday said the detained men were being questioned and their DNA samples had also been obtained. The officer maintained that a case had already been registered and the suspects involved in the incident would be identified and arrested soon.

Meanwhile, the family members of the teenage girl staged a protest against the incident and refused to bury the victim till the perpetrator was brought to justice. The 13-year-old girl was found dead in her house located in Sector 50, 100-Quarters in Korangi within the limits of the Zaman Town police station on Tuesday. Her father, Abu Tahir, said he found his daughter’s body hanging from the ceiling when he returned home from work.

The father explained that when he went to work, he left the victim and her elder sister at home. He added that the girls’ mother had left the family in the recent past. He said that when the elder sister returned home after an errand, she knocked on the door but it was not opened. Later, when the father he came back from work, he also knocked on the door but it was again not opened.

“The door was locked from inside,” the ill-fated man narrated. “I found my daughter’s hanging body in a room on the first floor after I managed to enter the house by jumping inside from a neighbour’s wall.”

Besides family members and relatives, a large number of neighbours also joined the protest along with shopkeepers of the area who shut their businesses down in protest against the minor girl’s rape and murder.

The protesters demanded justice and warned that they would not bury the victim until justice had been served. Talking about the police performance, the father said the police were not taking the case seriously and had been unable to trace and arrest the murderer.

Tahir said he had no enmity towards anyone and did not have any idea about the perpetrator. During the autopsy, doctors confirmed that the girl had been raped many times. Police Surgeon Summaiya Syed also confirmed torture marks on the slain girl’s neck. “Swabs have been prepared for semen serology and DNA profiling and cross-matching. Cause of death was determined as asphyxia due to constriction of neck. Visceral samples for chemical analysis have been collected to rule out intoxication.”

Meanwhile, police officials said a police team had been formed to investigate the case and the investigators were recording the statements of the family members, relatives and neighbours. Police suspect some insider could be involved in the rape and murder. A case has been registered on the complaint of the father.