Court should respect Imran: Fawad

KARACHI: PTI leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday, giving an interview to a media outlet, said the court should give respect to PTI Chairman Imran Khan as he is the biggest leader of the country.

When asked by anchorperson whether the PTI chief should tender an apology in the contempt of court case, Fawad said the former prime minister should apologise as there was nothing wrong in it, adding that he has asked him several times to do the same.

Terming Hamid Khan a dummy, the PTI leader said the court should listen to Imran Khan instead of Hamid Khan as this was a matter between the court and contemner, adding that Hamid Khan is always unprepared and does not know even how to present the case. He said he has discussed the matter related to Hamid Khan several times with Imran Khan, urging the court to give a chance to Imran Khan. He further said Imran Khan is Pakistan’s biggest leader, so the courts should also give him respect instead of raising the issue of his security.