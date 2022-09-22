Six stolen bikes recovered

Islamabad : Sihala Police team arrested three wanted members of bike lifting gang and recovered six stolen motorcycles and spare parts from their possession, a police public relations officer said.
He said that, a police team under the supervision of SHO Sihala used human resources and latest technology and apprehended three members of bike lifter gang. The accused were identified as Ghulam Shabbir, Ashraf Ali and Muhammad Jahnzaib. Police team also recovered six stolen motorbikes and spare parts from their possession.
During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed multiple bike lifting incidents from various areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.
