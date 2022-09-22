Youth depict ‘end racism, build peace’ in paintings

Rawalpindi : As many as 54 paintings and posters by the youth were put on display at the Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi to commemorate the United Nations International Day for Peace on Wednesday.

The exhibits are an outcome of the art competition organized by the Devcom-Pakistan (Development Communications Network) to mark another significant day of the UN. Islamabad Crescent Lion Club supported the event. The young artists used various symbols to reflect the message of the day. A dove with a branch of an olive tree remains the main element to depict the peace messages in different colours and designs.

The participants of the competition also highlighted the impact of wars and bloodshed in their paintings. A couple of creative works reflected the atrocities in different parts of the world. The climate impact creating conflicts and disturbing peace remained a focus of some participants.

Senator Fawzia Arshad generations flourish in peaceful societies and every individual plays its role in it. We shall educate our children and youth to tolerate each other's opinion and philosophy of life. Riffat Ara Baig, Head of Art and Design section at the Westminster School, was the chief jury on the occasion. While announcing the names of the winners, she said the students have reflected the much desired messages of peace. Creative pursuits are the best way of educating people. The images remain in our minds forever.

Devcom-Pakistan Executive Director Munir Ahmed was the guest of honour. Speaking on the occasion, he urged the authorities, educational institutions and civil society organizations and social groups to engage all the people of any age in creative art therapies. “Engagement in art gives peace of mind and an undefined ultimate pleasure. Our politicians, hardliners and vulnerable communities need them the most. Our artists shall come up to engage them for a tolerant society.”

Munir Ahmed said quoting the UN Secretary-General António Guterres: Each year the International Day of Peace is observed around the world on 21 September. The UN General Assembly has declared this as a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, through observing 24 hours of non-violence and cease-fire. But achieving true peace entails much more than laying down arms. It requires the building of societies where all members feel that they can flourish. It involves creating a world in which people are treated equally, regardless of their race.

Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi Director Waqar Ahmed said youth is an important and largest component of our society. Engaging them for a harmonized multicultural society is very crucial. The Punjab Arts Council has been putting several activities to engage youth and other segments of society to create harmony and peace.