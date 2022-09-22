PFA gets modern food lab

LAHORE:Nutrition International signed an MoU with Punjab Food Authority (PFA) and provided them modern food lab at a ceremony on Wednesday. These latest devices will help PFA to measure quality, safety parameters and assessment of vitamin A in oil and fat.

In the equipment-awarding ceremony, PFA DG Shoaib Khan Jadoon reaffirmed that Punjab Food Authority is striving to provide safe and healthy food to people. He also acknowledged the working and efforts of Nutrition International to strengthen the PFA and combating micronutrients deficiencies through fortification of edible oils in Pakistan.

Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait ul Mall Ghazanfar Abbas also addressed the participants and appreciated the working of PFA and partner organisations. He suggested to PFA DG to expand this testing mechanism at district level. Provincial Manager Edible Oil Fortification Aziz ur Rehman, a representative of Nutrition International, complemented the efforts of PFA and promised more support in future.