 
close
Thursday September 22, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Cop dismissed for making women’s videos

By Our Correspondent
September 22, 2022

LAHORE:CTO Lahore dismissed a constable from service here on Friday. The constable Imran was dismissed for making videos of women and uploading them on TikTok. SP Headquarters conducted an inquiry and found the constable guilty. Traffic constable Imran was posted as a lifter driver in Mughalpura.

Comments